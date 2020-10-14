Lebo Mashile encourages 'slept on' artists: This country ignores its most precious gems

Poet Lebo Mashile has encouraged South African artists who are “mostly ignored” by their motherland not to despair, saying the world will recognise their talent and star power.

Lebo, often speaks out against the systematic injustices to which artists are subjected. This time, she took to her Twitter to remind local artists that even though Mzansi may not give them their flowers, they should never let that deter them from living up to their fullest potential.

“South African artists, please don’t define your success based on whether or not this country cares about your work.”

The poet explained why she advises artists to look elsewhere for validation, credit and praise.

“At the best of times, this country ignores its most precious gems. Hopefully what you create will outlast the norms of your time. Being ahead of one’s time hurts,” she said.