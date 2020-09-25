Metro FM DJ Pearl Shongwe recounts nephew's 'attempted kidnapping' ordeal

As the issue of human trafficking continues to dominate conversation on social media, radio and TV personality Pearl Shongwe has recounted how a family member came close to being a victim of the crime.

The Metro FM DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that her nephew recently narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

“My nephew was almost kidnapped a few moments ago in Sebokeng Zone 3. Thank goodness members of the community came to his rescue while he was being snatched and forced into a boot. Where the F do we live? It’s unsafe for children everywhere. Don’t let them out to play,” she tweeted.

She said the boy was walking home from a shop when he passed a stranger who dropped a roll of cash. The boy alerted the man and, as he picked up the money, was held up at knifepoint by the stranger.

“Three other men showed up in a Toyota Tazz and the man said: 'Lo sihamba naye'. Luckily N’s friends were close by and saw what was happening. A man who works at a nearby shop also noticed that something was happening and alerted off-duty police officers who were next to his shop. They and community members came to his aid. The kid was fighting for his life,” she said.