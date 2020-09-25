Join our free online debate about transformation in SA sport

Transformation in sport: a multilayered concept that is cause for much debate.

But is it merely about selecting players on the basis of race to make up for the injustices of SA’s racist history? Or is it about providing equal opportunities for all to compete as equals while also recognising the imbalances of the past and the need for representation?

Join us as we tackle this important discussion under the topic "The meaning of transformation: practical perspectives from SA sport" with facilitator Nobubele Phuza and panellists Zanele Mdodana, head coach of Maties Netball; Ashwell Prince, former South African cricket captain; Mark Fredericks, technician in photojournalism at Walter Sisulu University; and Bantwini Matika, national chairperson of the Rugby Transformation Coalition.