Black Coffee thanks Drake for always 'sending the elevator back down'

DJ Black Coffee is a big believer in paying it forward and he's taken to his social media to appreciate those who have done the same for him, like international superstar and rapper Drake.

The DJ, who is one of the most recognisable music DJs in the world, came across information on his timeline showing how Drake has used his star power to uplift other artists across the world.

Seeing his name as part of the 32 artists Drake helped elevate to top international charts like the global Hot 100, Black Coffee expressed his gratitude.

“Big up to Drake for always sending the elevator back down. More life,” the DJ said.

The impressive list of artists Drake has assisted included the likes of Wizkid, ASAP Rocky, Summer Walker, French Montana and The Weekend, to mention a few.