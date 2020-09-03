Covid-19 halts John Kani & Connie Chiume's plans to attend Chadwick Boseman's funeral
Covid-19 has again caused heartache, this time dashing local stars John Kani and Connie Chiume's plans to pay their respects in person at Chadwick Boseman's funeral.
Chadwick died over the weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
John and Connie starred alongside Chadwick in Black Panther, and John took to Twitter this week to share his disappointment at not being able to fly to the funeral.
“What a pity Connie and I will not be able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral because of locked down international borders," he said.
The veteran's son, Atandwa, also starred in the film and is now based in America.
John said he was sure his boy would represent them all.
Though no funeral details have been confirmed yet, Chadwick's hometown of Anderson in South Carolina announced on Monday that it will hold a public memorial service on Thursday for the star. Mayor Terence Roberts told Fox Carolina the event may feature speakers and music ahead of a screening of Black Panther.
John had earlier paid tribute to Chadwick, offering his condolences to his friends and family.
He has also been outspoken about the Covid-19 pandemic, urging fans to keep safe, wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain social distancing.
“Yes, it’s level 2, however bear in mind that the coronavirus is still very much with us. So please wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. It’s all in our hands,” he wrote, adding that “it is government control measures that are on level two - the coronavirus is still way above level six".
Chadwick's on-screen sister Letitia Wright has paid her own heartbreaking tribute to the star, titled "For my brother".
In it, she revealed she has cried “rivers” of tears and wished she had got a chance to say goodbye.
“Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.
“I messaged you a few times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you,” she said
She said she knew from the moment they met they would be connected forever.
“Now, my heart is broken. Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.
“I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room, as Ryan gave us notes.
“I thought this would be forever. This hurts.”
