Iman Rappetti to replace late radio veteran Bob Mabena on Power 98.7

Iman was previously at the station, hosting Power Talk for five years until her departure last April.

Taking to Twitter, Iman said she was honoured to “pick up the torch” from Bob Mabena and “keep it burning”.

“Beloved! I'll be joining Faith Mangope for POWER Breakfast from Monday! Did you know that Iman means Faith in Arabic? This was destined!

“Even though we are still in mourning over Bob Mabena, we pick up the torch and keep it burning.”

-TimesLIVE