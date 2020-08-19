Flysafair ready for take off as it prepares to recover from revenue loss

Airline companies are hopeful that Covid-19 lockdown level 2 allowance for inter-provincial travel will bring in much-needed revenue to the floundering industry.



After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address on Saturday that citizens are now free to travel to see loved ones, prices on Flysafair shot up as the demand for tickets surged, with some customers complaining that the prices were too high...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.