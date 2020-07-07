'I wouldn't wish this on my enemies' - Sthandiwe Kgoroge details Covid-19 battle

Former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19, warning how the virus can attack your vital organs.

The star recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is living with the coronavirus, and is already nine days into her recovery.

She said Covid-19 was potentially devastating, and she did not wish it on her worst enemies.

“I don't have enemies but if I did, I wouldn't wish this on them. This virus hits at all your vital organs, everything.”

Sthandiwe did not disclose how she contracted the virus but said she was grateful the rest of her family did not have it.

“I thank God the rest of the family is clear. I've been self-isolating. It is lonely, but God lives and I know for a fact this, too, shall pass.”

She is the latest celeb to open up about contracting the virus, and said she prayed for all those in the industry who were infected.

“I pray for your strength,” she added.