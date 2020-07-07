The Samas are going virtual - and here's how else it will be different

The annual South African Music Awards (Samas) is the latest big event to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, moving online for this year's edition.

Organisers on Monday confirmed that the 26th edition of the awards will take place next month and follow a brand new format.

A CHANGE OF SCENERY

The awards will move from the previous home at the Sun City Superbowl to online streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

NOT ONE NIGHT, NOT TWO, BUT FIVE!!!!

The awards are normally broken up into an industry awards on Friday and the main ceremony on Saturday, as part of an action-packed awards weekend.

This year the party has been extended to the whole week, with the awards presented over five nights between August 3 and 7, at 9.30pm.

The episodes will be broken into 30-minute shows, except for the last night which will be a 45-minute grand finale.