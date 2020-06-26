Bay ceramicist Lee Hensburg spent the lockdown creating a two-sided vase. Here, she narrates her journey

Most people are not aware of the struggle we as ceramic artists and potters experience every day in our studios.

Ceramics is so unpredictable.

Art as a medium, compared to working with clay, is almost safe/comfortable.

With the innovations of specialised apps, accessible to all and sundry, anyone can do it now using the right technology.

Even photography is not even nearly as labour-intensive as decades ago.

Remember the processes of developing photos 30 years ago when I was at varsity.

Clay however…

Nothing and nobody can rush clay.

Hours of labour, days of carving or painting, all come to naught in the final showdown.

That moment you open the kiln. And it’s a disaster.

All it takes is a bubble, a blister, a crack or a glaze (there are names for each of these faults, just so you know!).

Those times you wish you had stuck to the predictability of art!

Yet , here I am!