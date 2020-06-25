Dora Nginza's maternity unit in crisis
A pregnant woman, whose baby was meant to be delivered 16 days ago via a caesarean, has told of her fear and anxiety of possibly losing the baby as nurses in Dora Nginza’s maternity wards entered their fifth day of a go-slow.
Each day, the woman and several other expectant women wonder when their babies will finally be delivered...
