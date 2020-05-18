LISTEN | Johannesburg Youth Orchestra joins Vicky Sampson for rendition of 'African Dream'

The Johannesburg Youth Orchestra Company (JYOC) have joined forces with veteran singer Vicky Sampson to keep the nation's spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic with a rendition of her hit classic African Dream.

The CEO of JYOC Etienne Mecloen told TshisaLIVE they wanted to share some feel-good, inspirational music with the country and the world as a whole during this difficult time.

"The African Dream video - even when I spoke to Vicky about doing it - was always meant to be an inspiration, dedicated to the people of Africa. To kind of remind people, who we are. I shared the video together with the famous 'I Am An African' speech by Thabo Mbeki because at a time like this, a reminder is really important.

"Each young musician learnt the music, then recorded themselves and sent the videos to me to edit and combine them. It is truly a 'feel good' thing for us and the people who listen. Vicky was only happy to be part of the initiative and we're hoping to get many more professional singers on board for the next videos of our lockdown project."

Etienne said the organisation was struck hard by the global pandemic as people and institutions who help keep them afloat with donations had suddenly stopped.

He said in addition to money to help the organisation stay afloat, the kids also needed help with various things, including data so they could access their school work online.

"It has been hard trying to adjust to the new normal not only as an organisation but individually for the kids and for every stakeholder of the JYOC. I am concerned for the well being of the organisation but more than that, these young musicians also need assistance with a number of things, like data.

"On my own, I can't help all of them in the way that would truly be impactful, at least not financially. However, if everyone chips in, we may actually ease some of the hardships these kids are facing under this lockdown."

While they are hoping the video would help them financially, Etienne made it clear that making music was also therapeutic for them. JYOC will be publishing more videos each Thursday on their YouTube and Facebook pages.

They hope the music will have the same effect on everyone who listens.