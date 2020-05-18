Bantwini Matika resigns from EP Rugby

A bombshell hit EP Rugby on Monday afternoon when the EP Rugby Union announced the resignation of their outspoken deputy president Bantwini Matika.

A statement, signed by EP president Andre Rademan, said Matika had parted ways with the union.

No reasons were listed in the statement but on Sunday, Rapport newspaper reported that Bantwini, vice-president Chico Februarie and official John Scheepers, who is in charge of club affairs, had been sent letters regarding allegations of gross misconduct.

On Monday, Rademan confirmed to The Herald that letters had indeed been sent to the three officials.

Monday’s statement read: “This serves to inform all Clubs affiliated to Eastern Province Rugby Union that a letter of resignation was received from the Deputy President Mr Bantwini Matika with immediate effect as from Monday, 18 May, 2020.

“On behalf of the President, Executive Committee and all Clubs we thank him for his contributions towards the Union during the past three years. We wish him well with his future endeavours.”

HeraldLIVE has made every effort to contact Matika, Februarie and Scheepers.