Jackson Mthembu's #vibrators slip-up has social media in stitches

You'd swear our local politicians were on a secret mission to cheer us all up while we're housebound.

First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said “vibrators” instead of “ventilators” while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.