Jackson Mthembu's #vibrators slip-up has social media in stitches

By Toni Jaye Singer - 27 April 2020
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has apologised for his on-air Freudian slip.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

You'd swear our local politicians were on a secret mission to cheer us all up while we're housebound.

First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said “vibrators” instead of “ventilators” while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mthembu has since apologised for his on-air gaffe.

We get it, the two words are so similar that it's an easy mistake to make.

It's one that many people have found amusing nevertheless, which is why #vibrators has shot onto the Twitter trends list.

Here are some of the reactions thus far:

