Cue the #MaskChallenge! President's mask slip-up has social media in stitches

As usual President Cyril Ramaphosa was a tad unpunctual as he appeared on TV to give an update on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. But as always, he was eloquent and oh so dignified as he delivered his speech — right up until the very end that is.

As Ramaphosa bid Mzansi goodnight, he did what all responsible South Africans should be doing right now: he masked up — or at least he attempted to. Aiming to cover his mouth and nose with a fabric mask, the president ended up donning it like an airplane sleep mask instead.