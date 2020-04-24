News

Cue the #MaskChallenge! President's mask slip-up has social media in stitches

By Toni Jaye Singer - 24 April 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa had social media chuckling after he fumbled with his face mask after giving a televised speech on April 23 2020.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

As usual President Cyril Ramaphosa was a tad unpunctual as he appeared on TV to give an update on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. But as always, he was eloquent and oh so dignified as he delivered his speech — right up until the very end that is.

As Ramaphosa bid Mzansi goodnight, he did what all responsible South Africans should be doing right now: he masked up — or at least he attempted to. Aiming to cover his mouth and nose with a fabric mask, the president ended up donning it like an airplane sleep mask instead.

It was only a second or two before the president correctly adjusted his mask, but social media users were quick off the mark — cue the #maskchallenge!

Twitter has since been flooded with snaps of people sporting masks 'Ramaphosa-style'. Some are improvising and using everything from ice trays to condoms as blindfolds-cum-masks.

One user kindly excused Ramaphosa's blunder saying, “Mara guys it was nerves lol ... He's still the best president SA has had in a long time.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on day 28 of COVID-19 lockdown
