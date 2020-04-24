Cue the #MaskChallenge! President's mask slip-up has social media in stitches
As usual President Cyril Ramaphosa was a tad unpunctual as he appeared on TV to give an update on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. But as always, he was eloquent and oh so dignified as he delivered his speech — right up until the very end that is.
As Ramaphosa bid Mzansi goodnight, he did what all responsible South Africans should be doing right now: he masked up — or at least he attempted to. Aiming to cover his mouth and nose with a fabric mask, the president ended up donning it like an airplane sleep mask instead.
🙆🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾#MaskChallenge kubird pic.twitter.com/VSOLWmcAVy— LUNGI NAIDOO (@LungiNaidoo) April 23, 2020
It was only a second or two before the president correctly adjusted his mask, but social media users were quick off the mark — cue the #maskchallenge!
Twitter has since been flooded with snaps of people sporting masks 'Ramaphosa-style'. Some are improvising and using everything from ice trays to condoms as blindfolds-cum-masks.
One user kindly excused Ramaphosa's blunder saying, “Mara guys it was nerves lol ... He's still the best president SA has had in a long time.”
Y'all are too quick 😂 😂 #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/TyHFPrbwui— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) April 23, 2020
This is how you wear a mask 🎭 #CyrilRamaBillion pic.twitter.com/p5dcWC9o6x— Prince Mckay ⚪ (@PrinceMckay6) April 23, 2020
And so it begins 😂😂😂 #CyrilRamaBillion #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/8zRlA1rHRR— KPee (@Kpatience73) April 23, 2020
There we go..... 🤣😂🤣😂 #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/I91CDW29r5— Clement Maosa (@clementmaosa) April 23, 2020
The #maskchallenge got me like..... pic.twitter.com/iDtfFuXfGm— Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 23, 2020
Challeng Accepted #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/C0YcmgtRaz— S. Radebe (@Samzaradebe) April 23, 2020
No Corona virus formed against me shall Proper #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/2YJJw31caL— dEAR🇿🇦 (@aey_dear) April 23, 2020