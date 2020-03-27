Meet your street vendor: Chevandré Accum
Name and Surname: Chevandré Accum
Nickname: Jan-Jan
Date of birth: February 16 2001
Which intersection/road are you based at? 1st Avenue, Newton Park
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? One year
What time do you get to work? 4:30am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come to be a newspaper seller? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? All the friendly customers I have.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My mother
What are your hobbies? Shooting pool
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The front page
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I always stay happy
Who is your favourite sports team? Blue Bulls
What is your favourite food? Fish and chips
Any other comments: I am very thankful for the opportunity to work at The Herald and Weekend Post