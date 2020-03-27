Meet your street vendor: Chevandré Accum

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? One year

What time do you get to work? 4:30am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you come to be a newspaper seller? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? All the friendly customers I have.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My mother

What are your hobbies? Shooting pool

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The front page

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I always stay happy

Who is your favourite sports team? Blue Bulls

What is your favourite food? Fish and chips

Any other comments: I am very thankful for the opportunity to work at The Herald and Weekend Post