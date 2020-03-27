Horses dying of African horse sickness in EC
African horse sickness has broken out in the Eastern Cape, with a number of animals already succumbing to the illness.
Horse breeders say many of the horses have died at stock farms in the Great Kei municipal area, and a number of other deaths are being reported further east of the Kei River too...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.