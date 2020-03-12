Weekend auditions for new G&S revue

The first big production for the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society in 2020 will be a Broadway revue in May/June.

This revue will celebrate songs from some of the wonderful musicals enjoyed by G & , both old and new.

“This revue-style format has proven to be a wonderful medium to showcase local talent of all ages and this year will be no exception,” G & ’s Rose Cowpar said.

The society is looking for singers, dancers and actors of all ages for the 30-strong cast.

This revue will be co-directed by Cowpar, with vocal direction by Tarryn Light and Ian Moss.

The show will feature songs from a wide range of musicals from the classics, such as Chicago and Carousel, right through to ground-breaking newer works such as Beetlejuice the Musical.

There will be a wide range of musical styles with many solo opportunities as well as ensemble numbers.

Auditions for the revue will take place on Saturday and Cowpar is looking for singers, dancers and actors to join the cast.

All ages and experience levels were welcome, she said.

“This is fully inclusive community theatre, so if you’ve always wanted to try getting on stage this is your chance.

“There are roles for experienced soloists and for ensemble members as well as dancers and actors, so don’t be shy.

“We are especially looking for about 10 children from the ages of 8-15 for several numbers.

“Everyone will need to do a singing audition so that we can work out your vocal range; however your other skills will be taken into account.”

Auditionees are asked to prepare a song from any musical, with vocal auditions to be held in the morning followed by a dance audition at 3pm to assess movement and dance.

Cowpar said she was are also looking for set builders, technical and backstage crew.

“Whatever your area of interest, this is a great opportunity to get involved and learn in a society that has been bringing the best of musical theatre to Port Elizabeth stages for over 85 years,” she said.

The show will run from May 20 to June 6, and those who are chosen for the cast will need to be available from March 21 until the end of the revue’s run.

Cowpar can be contacted on 072-906-1977 for all questions and to book an audition slot for the singing auditions.