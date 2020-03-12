How citizens will be flown home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

Bham said first, all those leaving China would be subjected to an “exit screening” test by the Chinese authorities.

“We will establish our own medical screening points before boarding the aircraft,” he said.

“[The repatriated citizens] are also not going to be all together in one place. We are going to have social distancing, which is used quite often now in transportation and repatriation. So, for example, one area of the plane can only use the one toilet. Inside there, there will be sanitising equipment as well,” he said.

Before the group disembarks from the plane, they will be subjected to further testing.

“We will be doing an exit screening on the plane before the doors are opened and then the procedures will follow into the quarantine zone,” he said.