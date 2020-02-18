‘Seize the day’ in a world built on forward planning
Constants in life are as beneficial as change.
Finding the balance between the two is where contentment lies...
Constants in life are as beneficial as change.
Finding the balance between the two is where contentment lies...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.