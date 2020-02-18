Triston Purdon wins opening round at Rover

Cathcart motocross star Triston Purdon got his season off to the perfect start by claiming first place overall in the MSA National Motocross Championship on Saturday.



The event, powered by Cannabis Energy and TRP Distributors, saw Rover Motorcycle Club swarming with some of SA’s top motocross riders looking to open their season on a winning note. ..

