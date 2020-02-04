Celeb chef Jan Hendrik serves up what to expect as he returns to our screens

Acclaimed chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is juggling running his Michelin-starred restaurant in France with his new Innovation Studio in Cape Town.

The long-awaited second season of his TV show, JAN, is set to premiere soon.

Oh, and did we mention he’s also setting up a restaurant in the Kalahari?

He tells us more:

When South Africans drop by Restaurant JAN in Nice, France, from the front door I will get a shout passed by the French manager that they are from SA and they know me very well ... with a pair of shorts and the bag of chutney I get greeted with, that’s what really keeps me going sometimes.

Unfortunately, we are mostly fully booked so we offer a packet of homemade rusks for them to enjoy during their travels as a thank-you.