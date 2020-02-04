Vandalised preschool, community centre carted off brick by brick
What should have been a beacon of hope in Uitenhage’s impoverished Lapland is now a wasteland.
Lucky Luke, once a grade R preschool and community centre, has been vandalised to the point of no return, with the entire structure carried off brick by brick along with the door frames and windows...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.