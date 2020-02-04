Vandalised preschool, community centre carted off brick by brick

PREMIUM

What should have been a beacon of hope in Uitenhage’s impoverished Lapland is now a wasteland.



Lucky Luke, once a grade R preschool and community centre, has been vandalised to the point of no return, with the entire structure carried off brick by brick along with the door frames and windows...

