Neyi Zimu's funeral to be held in Joburg today

Mourners will gather at the House of Treasures Ministries church in Rispark, Johannesburg on Wednesday for the funeral service of gospel artist Neyi Zimu.

The musician and pastor died last Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

Speaking through a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelisiwe, confirmed he had undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

The star's death sent shock waves across the nation as fans and friends flocked to social media to pay tribute to his talent.

The Jehova Re Tshepile Wena hitmaker will be honoured at a funeral service at the church tomorrow morning. He will later be laid to rest at Kromvlei Cemetery in Alberton.