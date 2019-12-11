The worst of the rainfall and flooding is over for now, says weather service

On Monday the SA Air Force had to be roped in to airlift scores of people who found themselves stranded in a Pretoria hotel, where their vehicles had also washed away.

The recent rains also led to a halt in operations at some mines.

The wet weather contributed to Eskom escalating load-shedding to stage 6, plunging large parts of the country into darkness on Monday. The ailing power utility reported that some of its coal supply was wet and some of its power stations experienced flooding.

At least one person was reported to have died in the flooding.