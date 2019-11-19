HHP tombstone drama: Lerato Sengadi rejects calls for crowdfunding

The grave, covered with a basic concrete slab and bricks, caught the attention of many, who flooded Lerato's mentions with questions about the absence of a tombstone.

Some suggested she had neglected the rapper's grave after his death in October 2018, a claim she strongly denied.

She said all questions about the lack of a tombstone should be addressed to the family.

“Do you think I would let this kind of sh*t happen if it was in my control?! A stone fit for the king he is would have been erected same day!”

Several attempts by SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE to contact the family were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Lerato said it was not about money, but she wouldn't erect a stone in secret.

“I will not erect a stone under some cloak and dagger vibe. I will erect the one he wanted and have it blessed accordingly, and have him lay like the king he is. And Modimo le Badimo willing I will do so,” Lerato wrote.