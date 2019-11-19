State capture: Frank Chikane backs up Themba Maseko's sorry Gupta saga

ANC veteran Frank Chikane has corroborated parts of former government communications boss Themba Maseko's testimony to the state capture inquiry, saying Maseko told him about his visit to the Gupta family's Saxonwold home in 2010.

Chikane, who was testifying at the commission on Tuesday, said Maseko also told him that former president Jacob Zuma instructed him to help the Gupta family.

Maseko, who was director-general at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) in 2010, alleged Zuma had instructed him to help the Gupta family in 2010.

After numerous attempts by the well-connected family to meet him, Maseko said he yielded to their request. On the day he was due to meet them, Zuma allegedly instructed him, in a phone call, to help the family.

Maseko told the commission that at the meeting, one of the Gupta brothers ordered him to direct the GCIS’s entire R600m media advertising budget to the family’s media interests. When he refused, he was sacked by then minister in the presidency Collins Chabane, allegedly on Zuma's instruction.