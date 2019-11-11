WATCH | Halala! Trevor Noah makes history, fills up Madison Square Garden

Over the past few weeks, SA has had many reasons to celebrate, with November showing that hope is alive.

At the weekend, comedian Trevor Noah broke a record at the famous Madison Square Garden when he became the first African comedian to sell out the arena in New York.

The Son of Patricia author is on his Loud and Clear Tour and performed to more than 20,000 people.

Trevor added his name to the list of nine comedians who have sold out the world-class venue, including Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Taking to social media, Trevor said he wished the moment had never ended.

“Last night [Saturday] was incredible. Thank you to everyone that packed out [Madison Square Garden] and made it such a memorable night! I didn’t want it to end,” he wrote.