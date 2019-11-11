WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce

After months of speculation about their marriage, actress Enhle Mbali confirmed that she and DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo are getting divorced.

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm the split after Sunday World reported that details of the couple's divorce had been set out in a court application for a protection order against Black Coffee's mother and sister.

In a video, she said she had been approached by journalists asking about her relationship with Black Coffee and had always refused to comment.

However, after seeing the report she confirmed the split and asked for space to deal with the issues surrounding it.

“It has a been a long couple of years for me. In all that, all I ask for is silence. Not for me or for anyone else, but for my children. Everything I have done till this day is to protect my children.”

The star went on to say that she had always strived to be a supportive wife and partner.