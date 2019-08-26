Mzansi miffed as Ramaphosa labelled 'unidentified leader' at G7

An American reporter has caused a stir on social media after failing to identify President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is currently in Biarritz, France, to attend the G7 and African Partnership Summit.

The G7 is a gathering of the seven largest International Monetary Fund (IMF) described advanced economies in the world, including Germany, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Darlene Superville, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press, tweeted “world leader bear hug before the group photo”.

In the post, she tagged French president Emmanuel Macron, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, and labelled Ramaphosa as “unidentified leader”.