John Kani vanishes from The Lion King photo and Disney's not saying why

John, who has received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films, will voice Rafiki in the film that opens next week in cinemas.

While US Twitter was zoning in on James' exclusion, local fans were demanding to know where John was.

Disney has yet to explain the actors' exclusion, and social media has remained abuzz, with John topping the local trends list on Monday evening.

And fans were angry!

Opinions went from "America never loved us", to superimposing John's face on all the cast members in the photo.