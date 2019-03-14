Three bizarre reasons 'Game of Thrones' is trending
It looks like Game of Thrones is just going to find its way to the top of the Twitter trends list until it makes its much-anticipated return.
The loved series will return for its six-episode finale on April 14. But fans, who have been going through withdrawal since August 2017, clearly can't wait for the much-anticipated return of Game of Thrones.
The first full trailer was recently released, showing Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running for her life and, it seems, calmly preparing to shank a rival. Other faves, such as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), also appear to be preparing for battle.
On Thursday morning, GOT was trending at number one on Twitter for a few very bizarre reasons.
We found the top three.
1. A very necessary reminder of the key stars that made Game of Thrones the marvel it is...
Like who is the most annoying between Catelyn and Sansa?
2. What theories are being cooked up as people wait for the final season of Game of Thrones...
Will there be an ultimate winner? Will everyone die? So many possible scenarios.
16. What Game of Thrones theory do you believe right now? pic.twitter.com/q4JR2oly4h— Stacy Baebrams (@GyulMeetsWorld) March 13, 2019
3.The very necessary 'How to watch Game Of Thrones ' and the stages you go through.
Uh, because there's an art to watching this series, okay?
The four stages everyone goes through when you watch Game of Thrones for the first time pic.twitter.com/DUpMVflSn8— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) March 13, 2019