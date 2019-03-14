'We are fully aware that Chiefs are a big team‚' says Reneilwe Letsholonyane

“As the weeks go by‚ things will start shaping up on the table but I don’t necessarily think that the next two games will have that much of a bearing on where and how we are going to end the season.

"Most of the teams are inconsistent but the more points you get‚ (the greater the chance) you will be up there at the top with the big boys.

"I think the last two to three games will be the ones where you will have an idea of who can possibly take the league.”

United go into this clash occupying fourth place on the Absa Premiership standings and will jump to second if they get all three points in Nelspruit‚ and rivals Cape Town City falter against Polokwane City.

“We have always been open as to what we want to achieve as a club‚" he said.

"We have always said we want to compete for every trophy that is available and the league is included.

"After we were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup‚ we said that we want to focus and compete for the league and if things don’t go well we want to end the season in the top four.