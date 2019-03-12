'Powerpuff Girls' on the LA catwalk
British born fashion designer Christian Cowan presented a collection referencing television’s The Powerpuff Girls on International Women’s Day in Los Angeles.
With celebrities such as Paris Hilton – modelling a latex catsuit – and Heidi Klum, Tinashe and Skai Jackson among the front-row guests, the show was held at City Market Social House in the Californian city.
Feathers ruled the roost with Klum in a feather-strewn pink mini and Skai Jackson in a feathery green dress.
Cowan presented the show in partnership with Cartoon Network and proceeds of sales will go towards the non-profit organisation She's The First to fight gender inequality.
The designer told the Hollywood Reporter why he based the collection on the feisty trio of superheroines Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom in the children's animated television series.
“The characters are really strong and independent and they aren’t stereotypical, so it’s about showing women in all of their different facets. And to do it on International Women’s Day is perfect,” he was reported as saying.
“You’ll see a latex catsuit that has a tough vibe. To me, femininity isn’t just about being cute. Most cartoons when I was younger were, apart from The Powerpuff Girls, so I like to give it a tougher edge because the women in my life are tough!”