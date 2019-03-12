'Powerpuff Girls' on the LA catwalk

British born fashion designer Christian Cowan presented a collection referencing television’s The Powerpuff Girls on International Women’s Day in Los Angeles.

With celebrities such as Paris Hilton – modelling a latex catsuit – and Heidi Klum, Tinashe and Skai Jackson among the front-row guests, the show was held at City Market Social House in the Californian city.

Feathers ruled the roost with Klum in a feather-strewn pink mini and Skai Jackson in a feathery green dress.

Cowan presented the show in partnership with Cartoon Network and proceeds of sales will go towards the non-profit organisation She's The First to fight gender inequality.