Massive backlash over Green Book's Oscar win: 'It's a film about race for white people'

Social media has been in an uproar after Green Book took home the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday night.

The film tells the story of classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali) going on tour of the Deep South in the USA. Shirley, a black man, hires an Italian named Tony Vallelonga (played by Viggo Mortensen) who is tasked with taking him around the country.

After its release the film got mixed reviews with some calling it heartwarming while others said it was a 'white saviour film.'

After it was nominated, there was again uproar, with the Academy being accused of 'forcing colour' into a category.

Green Book walked away with top honours at the 91st Academy Awards and the reaction has overshadowed just about everything else.

Here is a glimpse of what people are saying on social media.