Six ways De Lille plans to 'fix' SA

Under the theme "Fix SA", De Lille on Tuesday addressed plans her party has to change South Africa.

Doing away with racism

"Politics and race is alienating us from our South African identity, and we will work very hard to ensure that we tackle the issue of racism in our society. We must live as a society, united in our diversity. It is our duty as government to tackle racism head on."

Democracy for all

"Only a few people are tasting the fruits of our 25-year democracy, and we will make sure that we broaden the base of those people that must taste the fruits of our new democracy."

Ensuring justice

"I have fought for justice all my life and the Good movement will continue to fight for justice until we achieve a just society. Good will fight for a country where your race and your country will not determine your future."

Urbanisation

"Good is prepared to turn government on its head, taking power away from a central system of government, like we used to have in the apartheid years. Plenty of land belongs to the government, which must be used for the public's good. We need to start distributing public-owned land to the people of South Africa, but also for the purposes of building homes and commercial centres."

Housing

"Good is saying that we will bring formal housing, provided by government, to better locations. We should stop the urban sprawl that takes our people further and further away from our cities."

Fixing the rail system

"The majority of poor people rely on our trains and our train system has been messed up. So Good will fix our rails and Good will also do away with all e-tolls. E-tolls is a money making racket that is not serving South Africans."