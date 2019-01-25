Gerald Clark and the Boys from Prague at Music Kitchen

Gerald Clark has been touring Eastern Europe for a few years and is bringing his band from the Czech Republic back to SA for a 14-day tour this January and February. The tour will include a visit to Port Elizabeth’s Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Saturday January 26 at 7.30pm.

The musicians joining him are some of the most talented the Czech Republic has to offer and regularly serve as backing for international blues/country and folk stars touring in Eastern Europe. The band features Jiri “Lightning boy” Marsicek on electric guitar, Tomas Hobsek on drums and Matej Cerny on bass. They form a formidable backing to Clark’s original songwriting style which is deeply entrenched with blues and soul., tweaked with a twist of folk and country ballads.

On his latest album, Afrocoustic, Clark worked with members of the Johnny Clegg and the Freshlyground band which introduced him to the African elements traceable on his latest offering. Gerald Clark & the Boys from Prague toured the Czech Republic and Slovakia in December, fine-tuning their set for the SA tour.

“Expect fireworks, solid grooves and superb musical experience which only seasoned musicians with their roots strongly in the blues can provide,” the promoters say.

Tickets at R150 are available on Quicket. Further information from The Music Kitchen, 041-364-1964 or 072-994-5096.