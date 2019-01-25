Athi Capone on track with love songs
Athi Capone, real name Athenkosi Attwell Dlepu, is a versatile afro-pop, afro-soul and afro beat singer, songwriter and producer whose love for song started from a young age.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.