The EFF has claimed that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was captured by the controversial Gupta family and worked for them.

This follows a report by TimesLIVE about how Nene held meetings with the Gupta brothers during his first term as finance minister.

Nene was due to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

The red berets claimed that Nene was appointed as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma‚ a close ally of the Guptas‚ because of his close working relationship with the notorious controversial family.

“When he was minister of finance‚ he stopped taking their calls and tried to work independent of the Guptas.

“That is the reason they approached [former deputy finance minister Mcebisi] Jonas and later Des Van Rooyen to be minister of finance‚ because their appointee was no longer cooperative‚” the EFF said in statement reacting to the TimesLIVE report on Tuesday.

The party labelled Nene as a crook “who would do anything to assume a leadership responsibility‚ even at the expense of principles”.

“When he finishes his submission to the state capture inquiry‚ Nhlanhla Nene must immediately step down as minister of finance‚” the party added.

The EFF also threatened to reveal “many other dealings and dark secrets that compromises Nene” if he did not step down.

“The EFF does not make threats‚ we make promises. And every information we have is correct about all the shenanigans and crooks of the ANC.

“Under no circumstances will we‚ as the EFF‚ defend scheming individuals who mislead the nation into national fury for things they have created themselves‚” the party said.