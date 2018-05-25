Siki in tru-Talent Search top 14

Nelson Mandela Bay talent is, once again, in the spotlight as one of the city’s favourite songbirds is in the running for this year’s tru-Talent Search competition presented by Eastern Cape radio station truFM.

Kwazakhele seasoned jazz singer Sikelelwa “Siki Jo-An” Qwazi has cemented her name in the top 14 of the competition’s music category.

The multi-dimensional musician, who recently opened the fifth cycle of the PE Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sundays, is hoping to win a R10 000 cash prize, an opportunity to record a single with truFM, set to be played on radio stations nationwide, as well as a tablet device from Vodacom.

“My mother tells me that I started singing at the age of five in pre-school but I remember getting an acting role and an award in primary school.

“I’ve been involved in singing and acting since then,” Qwazi said.

The singer and actor started singing solos in primary school, took music as one of her subjects in high school and majored in music and drama at university.

The Rhodes University Bachelor of Arts graduate has over the years made a solid name for herself in the music industry, having shared the stage with the likes of Zahara, Amanda Black and Simphiwe Dana.

Qwazi recently moved to Johannesburg to work as an actor, singer and online English consultant.

“I auditioned for the competition last year and I was selected to attend a workshop hosted in Bhisho about two weeks ago, where we were taught about the ins and outs of the industry,” Qwazi said.

The workshop was facilitated by experienced South African artists and producers, who assisted the contestants with recording demos that were played on truFM to give listeners a taste of what they were voting for.

From the 14 contestants in the music category, one winner with the most votes will be announced at the tru-Talent Awards show on June 30.

“The station will host an event in Bhisho where all the contestants will perform and that’s where the winner will be announced,” Qwazi said.

In 2016, the Bay celebrated with former Madibaz Radio DJ Makosandile “Boyz” Mpunzi and Bay rapper Azi Dladla who won in the radio DJ and music categories respectively.

To help Qwazi bring the title home, vote by SMSing “Music12” to 32666 as many times as you like.