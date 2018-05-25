Men to enjoy day of golf – and networking

Men in the Port Elizabeth area are set to be treated to a day of golf and networking with some of the Bay’s experienced businessmen at the Humewood Golf Course this afternoon.

Media company, Lush House, – run by a group of enterprising women who is co-ordinating the event – is to re-ignite the spirit of ubuntu through networking and sharing of knowledge.

The “Gentleman’s Network” event is open to all men who are interested in gaining – and imparting – knowledge in the presence of other men, event organiser Linda Tom said.

“Our goal is to establish the Port Elizabeth Gentlemen’s Network as a home to connect with people and brands that enrich their lifestyles,” Tom said.

“The Gentlemen’s Network will celebrate everything that makes the modern gentleman, giving them the opportunity to discover new and interesting ways to grow and develop themselves year after year,” she said.

Main speakers at the event includes South African actor Vuyo Dabula, who is widely-celebrated for his role as Gadaffi on SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Other guest speakers alongside him will be businessman Mandla Madwara, UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, radio presenter Mafa Bavuma and media personality Xolani Yisaka.

The golf day kicks off the company’s primary goal of driving corporate social investment initiatives.

“[The Gentleman’s Network] will take the form of a year-long conversation that culminates in a living, breathing, annual event where we create a man-cave space for the discerning gentleman to retreat and enjoy the company of his peers,” Tom said. The event starts at 2pm. Experienced and non-experienced golfers are welcome at a cost of R350.

For more information, contact Tom on 079-791-8083.