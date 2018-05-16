Make your own hardwarmers

If you are looking for a quick and easy craft, why not try these hand warmers for those cold mornings?!

They are super cute and quite easy to make.

They can be made with scraps of fabric that you may have found around the house, but do not look scrappy in the least.

In fact, I often make these when I want to add a little something extra to a gift or a care package.

What you need

1. Scraps of warm material (I used fabric from an old pair of jeans)

2. Basic sewing kit

3. Paper to make a stencil

4. Pencil



5. Uncooked rice

What to do

Assemble your supplies.

Cut out the shape you want from a piece of paper (I went for hearts because they are cute, duh!).

I generally make mine around 8cm long.

It seems to work well to stick in your pocket or use for small injuries in need of a heat pack.

Transfer this design onto your material.

Cut out the shape, making sure you have two pieces per hand warmer, so if you are making one for each hand then you need four pieces.

Sew the hearts together with your favourite stitch in the thread colour of your choice – I used red because I like the look of red and blue together, leaving open a small hole.

Fill the pocket with rice to form a firm little shape and sew up.

How to use

Stick your handwarmers in the microwave for 30 seconds and you are on your way to a pair of nice cosy handwarmers.

Tip: You can even stick these in freezer and use as an ice pack.