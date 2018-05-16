News

Trial set for Pastor Omotoso

The day of reckoning for controversial Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso will be soon

By Devon Koen - 16 May 2018
It was a hive of activity outside the court as congregants sang in support of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
It was a hive of activity outside the court as congregants sang in support of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The day of reckoning for controversial Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso will be soon after the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court transferred his case to the high court for trial.

Omotoso, 59, along with Zukiwa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Solani, 36, face 63 charges including racketeering, contravention of the Sexual Offences Act, human trafficking and rape, among others.

Theywill appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on August 2 for a pretrial conference.

Charges against Nobubele Mlindi, 31, were withdrawn.

Omotoso was arrested in April last year at the Port Elizabeth airport and has been in custody since.

Sitho and Solani were released on R2 000 bail each, with strict conditions, in December.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told Magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi that the state had received authorisation to centralise the matter and to include the two charges of racketeering against the three.

Five charges against Omotoso for contravening the Immigration Act were also provisionally withdrawn pending the completion of the high court matter.

“The case [involving the charges related to the immigration act] could not be joined to the other matter going to the high court [therefore] the state is provisionally withdrawing the charges,” Ntelwa said.

ALSO READ

Third woman arrested for 'recruiting' girls for Omotoso

A third woman has been arrested for allegedly recruiting girls for Pastor Tim Omotoso.
News
1 month ago

Omotoso loses bid to have case withdrawn

An attempt to have the case against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso withdrawn has been rejected by the National Directorate of Public ...
News
2 months ago

BREAKING: Televangelist Omotoso to remain behind bars

Controversial televangelist Timothy Omotoso was refused bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court today. The court found Omotoso to be a flight ...
News
11 months ago

Multiple faces of flashy pastor

Sex abuse accused Omotoso a miracle worker, followers claim A miracle worker who cures the sick, reforms criminals and lives like a rock star in ...
News
1 year ago

Latest Videos

Squabble over a special on tiles led to a physical fight
EXCLUSIVE: Karabo Mokoena's last moments with her killer

Most Read

X