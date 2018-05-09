Free wellness checks for elderly

Pharmacy technician Justine Baatjies was all smiles yesterday when she visited Bethelsdorp Old Age Home to give residents free health screening.

She was one of the representatives from MediRite in the Eastern Cape division who visit different organisations for older persons each month to encourage the elderly to ake use of the free service.

Since February, MediRite pharmacies in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets across South Africa, have been offering free wellness screenings to senior citizens aged 60 and older on the first Wednesday of every month.

As a result of the public holidays, however, Bethelsdorp Old Age Home requested that the visit be postponed and they received the screenings yesterday instead of last week.

To create awareness around the free service, MediRite Bethelsdorp – inside Shoprite Bethelsdorp – recently visited Bethelsdorp Old Age Home. The check-ups done included blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) tests.

To take advantage of this free service, pensioners are urged to make an appointment at their local MediRite pharmacy and need to produce their green identity books when doing so.