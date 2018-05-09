Siyoni matter postponed

The self confessed middleman in the murder of beloved Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou had his matter postponed in Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Luthando Siyoni, 37, made three brief appearances in court, as Magistrate Thuli Betela struggled to find a suitable date for his formal bail application following availability issues of State prosecutor Marius Stander, and the magistrate being unable to preside over the matter having testified in the Panayiotou trial previously.

Siyoni who allegedly helped arrange the murder of the 29-year-old teacher on behalf of her husband, Christopher, is facing a charge of murder.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon at his home in Kwazakhele, nearly six months after his immunity from prosecution was revoked.

The matter was remanded to May 18 for his formal bail application.