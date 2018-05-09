News

Siyoni matter postponed

By Tremaine van Aardt - 09 May 2018
Luthando Siyoni in court at a previous appearance in November 2016
Luthando Siyoni in court at a previous appearance in November 2016
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The self confessed middleman in the murder of beloved Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou had his matter postponed in Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Luthando Siyoni, 37, made three brief appearances in court, as Magistrate Thuli Betela struggled to find a suitable date for his formal bail application following availability issues of State prosecutor Marius Stander, and the magistrate being unable to preside over the matter having testified in the Panayiotou trial previously.

Siyoni who allegedly helped arrange the murder of the 29-year-old teacher on behalf of her husband, Christopher, is facing a charge of murder.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon at his home in Kwazakhele, nearly six months after his immunity from prosecution was revoked.

The matter was remanded to May 18 for his formal bail application.

Suspected middleman in Jayde murder held

The suspected middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder was arrested yesterday afternoon at his home in Kwazakhele, nearly six months after his immunity ...
News
1 day ago

Low-key appearance for Jayde ‘middleman’

Nobody appeared to pay too much attention yesterday when self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni stood in the dock – a complete contrast to the ...
News
16 hours ago

Panayiotou in new bid for freedom

As convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou made another bid for freedom yesterday, the suspected middleman in the murder of Jayde is in the ...
News
5 months ago

No remorse, no answers

‘Defiant, cunning’ Panayiotou sentenced to life behind bars As the final gavel came down on wife killer Christopher Panayiotou’s freedom, ...
News
5 months ago

Latest Videos

The SPAR Women's Challenge 2018
Timelapse video shows lava flowing from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano

Most Read

X