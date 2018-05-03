Game on!
Mbalula challenges Malema to a roast
Politician enjoyed the Comedy Central gig with Somizi so much he wouldn’t mind facing off against Juju
Fikile Mbalula was part of the panel of the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo and said he wouldn’t mind facing off against Julius Malema.
Mbalula said at the live show at Gold Reef City last week that if he had to roast another politician he’d choose EFF boss Malema.
Mbalula said he was the panel’s number one target on the show because he is a politician.
Razzmatazz took a fair amount of shots about being "jobless" and his alleged links to the controversial Gupta family on the show.
“Being a politician‚ you wouldn’t find us in spaces like this.
“You wouldn’t, under normal circumstances, have someone from my background coming for stuff like this because politicians are too allergic.
“So everything‚ even if it is humour‚ to them is serious.”
When asked who he’d like to go to battle with‚ Juju was the first name that popped up.
“It’s a challenge to him. But look‚ he’s a man of humour‚ so I know he can take it.”
Viacom executive vice-president and managing director Alex Okosi said the network was determined to develop African content.
“Soon. We’ll have another [roast] soon. Within a year. I’m placing that on record.”