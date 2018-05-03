Suspect arrested for alleged hijacking trap on N2

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning following an alleged hijacking ploy on the N2.

According to police, the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad responded to a complaint that big rocks were being placed on the N2 between Cotswold and Stanford Road. It was suspected that suspects wanted to create an obstruction forcing motorists to stop and then either hijack or rob them.

On arrival at the scene, police saw rocks in the road and slowed down when a suspect approached them from the island in the freeway armed with a firearm. When the suspect noticed the police vehicle he threw down the firearm and ran away.

A chase ensued on foot and the suspect was arrested. When the firearm was confiscated police noticed it was a plastic replica shotgun.

The suspect will be charged with attempted hijacking and pointing of a firearm. The police searched the area for more suspects but no more arrests were made.