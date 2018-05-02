Roast turns tables on Ntsiki

It’s been called the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi.

But, after the attack on Ntsiki Mazwai‚ the audience members who were at the live show at Gold Reef City changed the name to the “Roast of Ntsiki Mazwai”

Either way‚ you have to make sure to clear your calendar and watch the show on May 7 on channel 122.

And if you miss that‚ it will be available on Showmax from May 8.