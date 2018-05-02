Roast turns tables on Ntsiki
It’s been called the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi.
But, after the attack on Ntsiki Mazwai‚ the audience members who were at the live show at Gold Reef City changed the name to the “Roast of Ntsiki Mazwai”
Either way‚ you have to make sure to clear your calendar and watch the show on May 7 on channel 122.
And if you miss that‚ it will be available on Showmax from May 8.
TshisaLIVE hit the red carpet at Comedy Central’s Roast of Somizi to find out all there is to know about the event and of course roasting South Africa’s fave, Somizi Mhlongo. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Somizi‚ of course‚ made a grand entrance – complete with “slaves” and boxing gloves.
So‚ the point of the roast is to‚ well‚ roast each other.
And while we there there cringing and laughing‚ the guys on the panel also couldn’t hold back.
Their reactions will tell you as much.
Of course these reactions were because of what these folks said when it was their turn to have their say.
Meanwhile‚ Somizi was like...
Oh. And he wasn’t part of the panel‚ but damn‚ Mpho Popps did the damn thang with a warm-up session. #Obsessed.