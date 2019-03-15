Woodridge Prep presents the musical 'Seussical JR'

Woodridge Preparatory School is presenting Seussical JR at the school from Tuesday to Thursday March 19 to 21.

Based on the popular works of Dr Seuss, with music adapted and produced by Bryan Louiselle, the production combines 15 of Dr Seuss’s most loved books into one big imaginary tale, of which Horton Hears a Who forms the biggest part.

The musical will lure the audience into the imaginary Jungle of Nool.

Here they will meet the Bird Girls, Horton the Elephant, a Sour Kangaroo, the gangsters of the Jungle, the Wickersham Brothers, Shy Gertrude (who adores Horton) and the flamboyant Mayzie, who leaves poor Horton to “babysit” her egg while she goes off on holiday to Palm Beach.

Along the way, audiences will be guided by the quirky comments and fun-filled role play of the Cat in the Hat, who will introduce them to the tiny Whoville families living on their speck of dust.

The plot thickens when Horton tries to save them from the angry Jungle Citizens and judge Yertle the Turtle, who sends Horton and his speck to be boiled until Jojo, Mr and Mrs Mayor’s son, helps the tiny planet, Whoville, to be heard.

This grabs the attention of the Jungles citizens and they all realise “a person’s a person, no matter how small”.

True to Dr Seuss’s writing style, the script is a delight with lots of nonsense words and far-fetched ideas included.

The cast comprises 205 pupils, either as main cast, backup singers, sound and lighting technicians or ushers, making it one of the biggest productions yet for the school.

Young and old will be entertained by catchy tunes like Oh The Thinks You Can Think, right down to Green Eggs and Ham.

The show is in the school’s Raymond Ritchie Hall on Tuesday March 19 at 6.30pm; Wednesday March 20 at 2pm; and Thursday March 21 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available online through Quicket at R20 for children and R50 for adults. Refreshments, snacks and light meals will be on sale at the venue.