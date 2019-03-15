Eskom to implement stage 2 load-shedding on Friday

South Africa is in for another day of rolling blackouts as Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding on Friday.

The power utility warned that load-shedding would commence at 8am due to a “shortage of capacity”. It was expected to continue until 11pm.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” said a power update issued early on Friday.